Operations in Koraput’s forests to halt for 7 days to facilitate surrender of Maoists

Operations against Maoists in forest areas of Odisha’s Koraput district will be temporarily halted from Thursday to facilitate them to surrender, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kanwar Vishal Singh said.

Combing and all forms counter-insurgency operations both by state and central forces will remain suspended only in the district’s dense forests for a week, he said.

However, the SP said operations along roads in rural areas will continue during the period.

“The decision has been taken to facilitate the Maoists to surrender and join mainstream,” he said.

“We appeal to misguided youths to lay down their arms and be a part in nation building. The Maoists who surrender will be provided all facilities as per the Odisha government’s surrender policy,” Singh said.

Security forces have intensified combing operations in places near roads in Maoist-hit areas and around camps set up for deployment of the forces, he said, adding that vulnerable areas were being closely monitored.

Shortly after the police decided to suspend operations, posters were found in Koraput’s Pottangi area on Wednesday urging Maoists to surrender.

The posters in the name of “Yubak Jagaran Samiti” urged the Maoists to surrender and avail the benefits under the surrender policy, police said.

The posters also appealed to the police to stop combing operation by the BSF and the CRPF and its elite anti-Maoist force CoBRA so that the ultras could surrender without any fear.

Meanwhile, police said efforts were on to trace the people who were responsible for putting up the posters.

On March 25, four women Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Dokri Ghat under the Narayanpatna police limits in the district.