Odisha policeman transferred after clicking selfie with murder accused

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:23 IST

A police inspector in Odisha’s Puri district has been transferred after his selfie with a murder accused went viral on social media.

Bulu Munda, inspector-in-charge of Chandrabhaga Marine Police Station, was transferred to the district police headquarters late on Monday night after he clicked the selfie with murder accused Radha Mohan Biswal alias Munna.

Biswal is the prime accused in the murder of a man at Alasahi under Astaranga Police station area on October 5 and was absconding. Biswal had allegedly killed Dilip Swain in front of his father.

Chandrabhaga Marine Police arrested him on Monday. After his arrest, Biswal was being taken to the nearby police station when Munda clicked a selfie with him inside the police van and posted it on social media.

In the viral picture, Biswal is seen wearing sunglasses as the inspector clicks the selfie. The accused was also taken to the police station without handcuffs.

Senior police officials said Munda is likely to be suspended on Tuesday and would face departmental actions.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:22 IST