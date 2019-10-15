e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Odisha policeman transferred after clicking selfie with murder accused

Bulu Munda, inspector-in-charge of Chandrabhaga Marine Police Station, was transferred to the district police headquarters late on Monday night after he clicked the selfie with murder accused Radha Mohan Biswal alias Munna.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:23 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Odisha
Senior police officials said Munda is likely to be suspended on Tuesday and would face departmental actions.
Senior police officials said Munda is likely to be suspended on Tuesday and would face departmental actions.(HT Photo)
         

A police inspector in Odisha’s Puri district has been transferred after his selfie with a murder accused went viral on social media.

Bulu Munda, inspector-in-charge of Chandrabhaga Marine Police Station, was transferred to the district police headquarters late on Monday night after he clicked the selfie with murder accused Radha Mohan Biswal alias Munna.

Biswal is the prime accused in the murder of a man at Alasahi under Astaranga Police station area on October 5 and was absconding. Biswal had allegedly killed Dilip Swain in front of his father.

Chandrabhaga Marine Police arrested him on Monday. After his arrest, Biswal was being taken to the nearby police station when Munda clicked a selfie with him inside the police van and posted it on social media.

In the viral picture, Biswal is seen wearing sunglasses as the inspector clicks the selfie. The accused was also taken to the police station without handcuffs.

Senior police officials said Munda is likely to be suspended on Tuesday and would face departmental actions.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:22 IST

tags
top news
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
trending topics
PakistanIndian ArmyKoena MitraSunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyAPJ Abdul KalamPMC BankMohena Singh
don't miss
latest news
India News