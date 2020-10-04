e-paper
Odisha: Rain lashes parts of Bhubaneswar, to continue for next 5 days

Vehicular traffic at roads came to a grinding halt owing to waterlogging at several places in the district.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 13:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bhubaneswar
Heavy rain and strong wind continue to lash Chandipur, as the widespread effect of Cyclone Amphan.
Heavy rain and strong wind continue to lash Chandipur, as the widespread effect of Cyclone Amphan.(ANI)
         

Several parts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday experienced rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm due to low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted light rainfall in Bhubaneswar for the next 5 days.

“A low pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast and a cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels lies over central Assam and neighbourhood. Under its influence - fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Odisha during next 3-4 days,” the IMD said.

The maximum temperature in Odisha on Saturday was recorded at 30 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24.6 degree Celsius.

