Odisha rape accused absconding for 2 years arrested from vaccination centre

A 24-year-old man in the western Odisha district of Bolangir who was accused of rape and has been absconding for more than 2 years now, landed in the police net while he was waiting to take his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the police, Arun Podha of Bhainsar village who was accused of rape since March 2019 had queued up at a Covid-19 vaccination centre under Patnagarh police station on Saturday when a waiting police team arrested him.

Podha in March 2019 was accused of raping a 20-year-old girl. However, the local police could not trace him as he fled to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

“We had got information a few days ago that he had come to his house after lockdown and we raided it, but he escaped. Then we got another tip-off that he would be coming to take the Covid-19 vaccine and waited. He was arrested soon after taking the jab,” said Patnagarh sub-divisional police officer Jyotirmay Bhukta.

The family of the accused had tried to influence the victim, but did not succeed.