Odisha student found hanging in hostel, parents blame college

A third year MBBS student of a private medical college in Bhubaneswar was found hanging inside his hostel room around 10.30pm on Saturday, said police.

Parents of the dead student, Nihar Ranjan Rout, 21, alleged on Sunday that his institute, Hi-tech Medical College and Hospital, pressured him to pay Rs 8 lakh because he had not fared well in his examinations.

Rout’s parents, who are from Soro in Balasore district, lodged a complaint at Mancheswar police station and alleged that their son’s death was not a case of suicide but murder, said police.

According to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of suicide, said Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Anup Kumar Sahu. “The boy left no suicide note. We have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The investigation is on,” he added.

Hi-tech Medical College and Hospital CEO Bhisma Rath said, “Poor results and attendance could be the possible reasons for Nihar Ranjan Rout committing suicide.” Rath added the student’s family was informed about pending fees amounting to Rs 8 lakh.

Earlier this month, a third year student of BSc (Nursing) of the college had attempted suicide by jumping off her three-storey hostel building. Her family members lodged a complaint with the police, blaming the college authorities for her suicide attempt.