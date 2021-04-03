Odisha to impose night curfew in 10 districts amid Covid-19 surge

With Covid-19 infections steadily increasing, the Odisha government on Saturday decided to clamp night curfew in 10 districts which are witnessing a surge in cases of the viral infection.

On Saturday, Odisha reported 452 new cases, marginally lower than 461, that were reported on Friday.

The Special Relief Commissioner in a notification said night curfew will be in place in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri. The night curfew restrictions will come into effect from April 5 from 10 pm to 5 am. Of the 2,820 active Covid-19 cases in the state, these 10 districts account for more than half of the cases.

All shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall remain closed/prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities in these districts. The district Collectors/ municipal commissioners shall issue orders for their respective jurisdictions, under appropriate provisions of law, such as Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.

Micro-containment zones have been declared in parts of Phulbani municipality in Kandhamal district and a village in Kalahandi district. The Kandhamal district administration on Saturday declared School Sahi of Dakpala village and five houses in Masterpada under Ward No- 5 of Phulbani Municipality as Micro-containment zones till further orders.

Similarly, Limser village under Brundabahal panchayat in Kalahandi district was declared a containment zone by the local sarpanch till April 8 midnight. The move came after a person of the village succumbed to the virus and six other villagers tested positive on Friday, informed sarpanch Himangini Rout.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation have issued fresh guidelines restricting the number of participants in marriage functions in the city to 100. “For marriage related functions, the maximum number of persons allowed are 100 with strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and maintenance of social distance. For funeral rituals, the maximum number of people allowed is 50,” the orders of BMC and CMC said.