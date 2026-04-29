Bhubaneswar, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has said the state government is committed to protecting the interests of common people in the land acquisition process in coal mining areas and announced that a new rehabilitation and resettlement policy will be rolled out soon. Odisha to roll out 'rehabilitation and resettlement policy' soon: Minister

Chairing a high-level review meeting here on Tuesday, Pujari discussed issues related to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced people in coal mining and thermal power project areas in Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Sambalpur districts.

"For development, we want mines and industry, but first and foremost, we are for the welfare of common people. We cannot put their lives at risk. It is not advisable to displace the poor and build houses for others," the minister said, stressing the need to balance industrialisation with people's interests.

He directed officials to prioritise allotment of state land to companies for projects, stating that acquisition of private land should be a last resort.

He also asked industries to pay fair compensation, ensure local employment, and undertake welfare measures for affected people.

The minister further reviewed land acquisition issues and said it was decided to exclude non-coal mining areas from the coal-bearing clause through the Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee for the benefit of displaced and landless people.

The minister also directed industrial and mining companies to set up new colonies in developed areas for the rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced people.

Pujari also asked the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited to issue land pattas on acquired land and create new colonies for displaced residents.

The meeting decided that truck-based fly ash transportation, identified as a major source of dust and pollution, should be regulated and restricted to specific time windows, preferably at night, using covered vehicles.

The minister also suggested adopting scientific and environment-friendly alternatives such as underground conveyor systems for fly ash transport. The State Pollution Control Board has been asked to ensure regular monitoring, with strict action against violators, he said.

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