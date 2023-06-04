Home / India News / Odisha accident: 90 trains cancelled, 46 forced to divert as services thwarted

Odisha accident: 90 trains cancelled, 46 forced to divert as services thwarted

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2023 02:33 AM IST

The South-Eastern Railway cancelled key trains, including the Chennai-Howrah Mail, the Darbhanga-Kanniyakumari Express and the Kamakhya-LTT Express.

The three-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore threw train operations in much of the south and south-eastern zones out of gear, with 90 trains cancelled, 46 trains diverted and 11 short-terminated (cancelled midway through its journey).

Balasore: Rescue operation underway following an accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district, Saturday.(PTI)
According to the latest data released by the two zones, the South-Eastern Railway cancelled key trains, including the Chennai-Howrah Mail, the Darbhanga-Kanniyakumari Express and the Kamakhya-LTT Express.

It has also cancelled the Patna-Puri Special train with journey commencing on June 4.

Also Read: Odisha tragedy: Balasore hospitals crumble under a deluge of patients

The line on which the Coromandel Express was travelling is one of the busiest in eastern India and serves as a vital link with the south.

The Southern Railway cancelled trains such as the Mangalore-Santragachi Vivek Superfast Express that was to depart Mangaluru, the Dr MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar Coromandel Express and the Dr MGR Chennai Central-Santragachi AC Superfast train, both of which were to leave Chennai on Sunday morning.

It also cancelled the Rangapara North-Erode Superfast Special leaving Rangapara North on Saturday, the Guwahati-Sri M Visveswaraya Bengaluru Tri Weekly Superfast Express departing Guwahati on Tuesday and the Kamakhya-Sir M.Visveswaraya Bengaluru AC Superfast Express leaving Kamakhya on Wednesday.

odisha balasore
