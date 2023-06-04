‘No accountability even after 270+ deaths’: Rahul Gandhi on Odisha train mishap

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Modi government over the train accident in Odisha. Taking to Twitter, he said, “No accountability even after 270+ deaths! The Modi government cannot run away from taking responsibility for such a painful accident. The Prime Minister should immediately ask the Railway Minister to resign!”

Rahul Gandhi's attack comes as the tragic incident in Odisha claimed at least 290 people. Over 1,000 people have also been injured in the tragedy.

Collective demands for resignation of Railway Minister

The opposition leaders including those from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and National Conference (NC) have raised demands for the resignation of the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, and if there remains a semblance of conscience, the Railway Minister should resign. NOW!" TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee wrote on Facebook.

CPI(M) leader Binoy Viswam said, “Government concentrates only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Orissa deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign. concentrate only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Orissa deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign”.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar, Digvijaya Singh, and others voiced the same opinion. Ajit Pawar cited former railway minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's resignation and said that Vaishnaw should do the same.

