People take to Twitter to express grief over tragic train accident in Odisha

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 03, 2023 02:23 PM IST

The three-train crash has claimed over 260 lives and left nearly 900 people injured. People expressed their sadness over the incident in Odisha's Balasore.

In an horrific train accident on May 2 evening in Odisha's Balasore, more than 260 people lost their lives. Reportedly, over 900 people were also injured in the three-train crash. More than 10 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed and fell onto the opposite track. Another incoming train, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, collided with the coaches that were derailed. A goods train was also involved in the catastrophic crash. Ambulances and hundreds of doctors, nurses and rescue personnel are present at the scene carrying out the rescue mission.

Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train crashed near Balasore in Odisha on Friday causing casualties and injuries. (PTI)
Many people have taken to Twitter to express their grief over this tragic incident. Some also paid tributes to those who lost their lives.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

Take a look at some more reactions:

“Heartbreaking to hear this. My condolences and prayers to the family members #TrainAccident,” wrote a Twitter user. “Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My heart goes out for all the victims & their families. May their souls rest in peace,” shared another. “Deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore. My heart goes out to all the victims and also to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace & may strength & healing find their way to all those affected,” commented a third.

