Officer, 2 policemen injured during protest against Article 370’s revocation in Poonch

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:01 IST

Three policemen, including an officer, were injured when a mob pelted stones during a protest against the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said the mob, mainly comprising young people, also shouted anti-India slogans.

“Deputy superintendent of police (operations) and two other policemen were injured in an incident of stone-pelting in Bafliaz on Tuesday evening. A group of people was protesting against the revocation of Article 370,” the officer said.

The injured officer has been identified as DSP Bhisham Dubey.

“Police had to resort to mild cane-charge to disperse them. Injured cops were shifted to the Sub District Hospital in Surankote,” he said.

Parliament has revoked Article 370, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and passed a bill bifurcating it into two Union territories — J&K and Ladakh, a move piloted by Union home minister Amit Shah.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 16:00 IST