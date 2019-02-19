‘Oh my god’: Video shows last 40 seconds of Surya Kiran crash in Bengaluru

Two planes of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team of the Indian Air Force collided at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The incident took place when two BAE Hawk Mk132 planes were rehearsing for the Aero India show that begins tomorrow in Bengaluru.

A 41-second video of the crash, apparently shot by some passersby, shows the two jets spinning out of control before finally crashing on the Yelahanka air base. One pilot who had suffered injuries has died at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. The two other pilots are being treated at the same hospital.

The video shows the two planes moving apart from each other even as what appears to be a part of one of the planes appears to break away and fall separately. While one of the planes appears to be falling upside down, the other one can be seen going on a horizontal axis.

Someone can be heard shouting, “Oh my god, oh my god” as the planes descend further, obviously out of control.

The video then goes on to show debris on fire all over the crash site even as the locals try to locate any injured persons. The debris of possibly one plane can be seen spread across what appears to be a brick-and-mortar structure near the ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area.

Visuals from the crash showed smoke billowing from the site and burning debris scattered all over the airbase.

Search and rescue helicopters and emergency vehicles were rushed to the spot and the area has been cordoned off by the police.

Formed in 1996, the Surya Kiran team of the IAF was tasked with the objective of serving as “ambassadors” of the air force and to showcase their skills.

The Surya Kirans were gounded after Aero India 2011 due to shortage of training aircraft. However, they were back in action for Aero India 2017.

The 12th edition of Aero India is scheduled to begin on February 20 and will end on February 24 at Bengaluru. This year, instead of 72 aircraft from the previous edition, only 61 aircraft will be performing at the show.

Today’s crash comes barely two weeks after a Mirage 2000 jet had crashed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airfield killing both the pilots.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 13:35 IST