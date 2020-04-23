Omani princess blames impersonator for tweets targeting India

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:24 IST

The tweets posted by a person impersonating an Omani princess were aimed at disturbing social harmony in India and disturbing New Delhi’s ties with countries in West Asia, people familiar with developments said on Thursday.

Sayyida Mona bint Fahd al Said, the Omani princess whose name was used by the impersonator, issued a clarification on Wednesday that she had no connection to the tweets regarding the purported expulsion of Indian workers from Oman.

The people cited above, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said it was “deeply regrettable” that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was levelling accusations of Islamophobia against India. They described these accusations as factually inaccurate and misleading.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user apparently based in Pakistan had changed the name of the account to that of the Omani princess and tweeted that Indian workers in Oman would be expelled if the Indian government “doesn’t stop the persecution of Muslims”. This account was subsequently deleted.

There was also an instance of a Twitter user posing as a Saudi princess to tweet similar content, the people said.

In a statement in Arabic, Princess Sayyida Mona said: “First of all, I thank you for your concern to verify what was published through an account impersonating me, which you are sure that I have no connection with.”

Noting that such activities “are not acceptable to the Omani society”, she added her presence on social media was restricted to two accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

One of the people cited above said the princess’ clarification made it clear there is a “deliberate design to disturb social harmony” within India and impact the special relations between India and West Asian countries. The heads of Indian missions in West Asian countries have appealed to Indian expatriates not to be swayed by such “malicious propaganda”, the person said.

The people said it was “deeply regrettable the OIC continues to make factually inaccurate and misleading statements” about the harassment of Muslims in India. The OIC shouldn’t “communalise” the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, they said.

The people said the repatriation of Indian nationals stranded in West Asia would not be possible at this point of time as the country continues to be under lockdown. The issue can be considered if there is a review of the lockdown, and Indian missions are in touch with the host governments regarding the welfare of Indian workers, they said.

The situation continues to be dynamic and the government will continue to support the stranded Indians, the people said.