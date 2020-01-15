On Army Day, a veteran’s tribute and caution about challenges ahead

india

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 10:28 IST

The 1.2 million strong Indian Army celebrates the 72nd Army Day, the first of the new decade, with pride, parades, ceremonies and paying homage to the martyrs in cantonments across the country.

The celebrations establish a connection between serving and veteran soldiers, who flock the cantonments displaying their medals on their chests, proud of the service they have rendered to the army and the nation. Reminiscing many battles fought and their contributions in ensuring the security of the nation and its people, each story is narrated to motivate the serving soldiers to live and die for the ‘ NAM NAMAK AND NISHAN’ of their units, regiments, the army and the country.

Veterans on this special day take pride in narrating the many tales of valour always eulogising the army and their Regiments firm in the belief that they were and continue to be the best.

Indian Army is by far the most battle hardened and combat rich army in the world, recognised for the sterling service to the nation both in war and peace, “Service Before Self” being the motto.

The Army Day is also the occasion for the soldiers to rededicate themselves to the defence and service of the nation, and for the top brass to audit the performance and preparedness of the army, introspect and chart out the roadmap to meet present and future challenges, ensuring the wellbeing of the soldiers.

As a veteran, the day is special as always, with excitement and anticipation of not only a bygone era but the surety and certainty that the serving soldiers will continue to excel in all domains.

The army DNA is special and can be found not only among the soldiers past and present but in equal measure, if not more, among the wives and fauji brats with special messages of Happy Army Day dominating the many conversations and posts on social media.

Army Day 2020 is special as Gen MM Narvane takes over the leadership with Gen Bipin Rawat as India’s first CDS. The Task of the veterans is clear, support all efforts of the leadership in ensuring a combat effective and happy Army. In today’s interconnected and networked world the veterans have a critical and decisive role to play as mentors and influencers, unfortunately some of us are also detractors being critical of our own organisation which has given us so much to cherish.

A salute to the next of kin of all our soldiers and brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice so that we continue to be safe, secure and sleep well.

Wishing all a very happy Army day.

Lt. Gen Vinod Bhatia (Retd) is Director CENJOWS and former DGMO. The views expressed are of the author. He can be contacted at ptrsix@gmail.com, follow on @ptr6vb.