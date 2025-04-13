On cam: Man killed after wall collapses in Delhi's Madhu Vihar

A man died after a wall collapsed and the debris fell on him in Delhi's Madhu Vihar during the dust storm that swept through the national capital on Friday. A man died after a wall collapsed and the debris fell on him in Delhi's Madhu Vihar during the dust storm (PTI)

A video now shared by news agency PTI has captured the horrific incident on camera. In the video, a man is seen walking on a narrow lane in Delhi's Madhu Vihar. The CCTV video showed him falling on the ground after debris fell on him.

“Around 7 pm, we received a PCR call...when we reached the spot, we got to know that construction of a 6-floor building was going on and a wall of the building has collapsed. One person died and two sustained injuries...the injured have been taken to hospital...the wall collapsed during the dust storm,” Vineet Kumar, ADCP 1 East Delhi, told ANI.

In another incident, a 13-year-old boy was injured after a newly constructed balcony of a building collapsed following a dust storm in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Friday evening, an official told PTI.

According to police, the balcony on the third floor of a four-storey under-construction building collapsed amid strong winds. The structure, which was recently built, crashed down onto the street, hitting the boy who happened to be passing by.

Dust storm swept Delhi on April 11

Strong dust storms and gusty winds followed by rain hit Delhi on Friday, causing trees to be uprooted in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

The national capital saw a sudden change in weather in the evening, with sharp temperature drops at weather stations. At Palam, the temperature dropped by 10 degrees Celsius, and at Safdarjung weather station, the mercury dipped by 7 degrees Celsius due to the dust storm, PTI quoted the weather office.

Civic bodies have received more than 20 calls on uprooted trees in several parts, including Feroz Shah Road, Ashoka Road, Mandi House, and Connaught Place, and it led to traffic congestion.

Thunderstorms led to power disruptions in several parts of the city, primarily due to trees and branches falling on electricity cables.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)