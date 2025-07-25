On chole bhature invite, Ghaziabad minor stabbed 12 times for following girl on Instagram

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday arrested three accused for the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy for following a girl on Instagram. The police began the investigation and narrowed down on the three suspects after the victim's body was recovered from bushes in Ilaichipur in Loni’s Tronica City. The main suspect, Waseem Khan, was unhappy with the victim following a girl on Instagram. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The prime suspect has been identified as Waseem Khan, who is a resident of Khajuri in Delhi. Waseem, along with his friends, Mohammad Sahil and Mohammad Rehan, called the victim for an outing at Londi's Tronica City for an outing.

On July 22, the three took the boy to an isolated spot on the pretext of offering him chole bhature and then allegedly killed the victim and hid his body in bushes in Ilaichipur in Loni’s Tronica City.

The police then narrowed down on the suspect based on electronic surveillance and manual information. The three accused were arrested from Qasim Vihar under the jurisdiction of Tronica City police station on Thursday.

Waseem and Sahil used to work as electricians, while Rehan was a Class 10 student.

Brawl over Instagram posts led to the murder

The Ghaziabad police revealed that the main suspect, Waseem Khan, was unhappy with the victim following a girl on Instagram. Waseem also got in a brawl with the victim over the social media posts on July 21.

“The deceased, about a month ago, started following a girl on Instagram. Waseem used to follow the same girl. Waseem used to get angry whenever the deceased used to like or comment on the same pictures, which eventually led to a fight,” Siddharth Gautam, ACP of the Loni circle, said.

The suspect then planned to get rid of the teen and asked him to come to Loni's Tronica City for an outing. The police said that the three took the boy to an isolated spot on the pretext of offering him chole bhature.

The three suspects revealed that they stabbed the victim 12 times and fled the spot. The autopsy revealed that the victim suffered around 27 different injuries across the body.