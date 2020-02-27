e-paper
Home / India News / On coronavirus worry, Trump advises people to be a ‘germophobe like him’

Trump said his habit of frequent hand-washing is exactly what’s needed for protecting against the easily spread and potentially fatal coronavirus.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 09:26 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House on February 26, 2020.
US President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House on February 26, 2020.(AFP)
         

Donald Trump had advice Wednesday for people worried by the coronavirus: be a germophobe like him.

Frequent hand-washing has long been a quirk of the real estate billionaire and Republican president.

He said his habit is exactly what’s needed for protecting against the easily spread and potentially fatal coronavirus.

“I do it a lot anyway as you probably heard,” he told a press conference in the White House, triggering laughter.

“Wash your hands, stay clean. You don’t have to necessarily grab every handrail unless you have to,” Trump said. “When somebody sneezes, I try to bail out.”

Trump recounted a recent close encounter with someone who was sick -- and how he dealt with it.

“I had a man come up to me a week ago. I hadn’t seen him in a long time. I said, ‘how you doing?’ He said ‘fine, fine.’

“He hugs me. I said ‘are you well?’ He said ‘no, I have the worst fever and the worst flu.’ And he’s hugging and kissing me,” Trump recounted, acting out the encounter for journalists.

“So I said ‘excuse me.’ I went and started washing my hands.”

