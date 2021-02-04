On farm laws stir, TMC's Derek O'Brien says govt failed country at many levels
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday said that the government failed to uphold Parliament's sanctity because of its arrogance, adding that it has "failed India at many levels".
"Government has failed India at many levels, it failed to uphold Parliament's sanctity because of its arrogance. On September 20, 2020, seven MPs who stood for farmers were suspended. I stand in solidarity with the farmers who lost their lives" said TMC leader.
Follow latest updates on Parliament proceedings here
Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also slammed the government for its reaction on the issue.
"Farmers are protesting for 76 days, they are being lathi-charged, called traitors, terrorists, Khalistanis. Talks happened 11 times, all failed, government claims to be a call away but doesn't bother. About 165 farmers lost their lives. Have mercy and repeal 3 black laws," he said.
Meanwhile, minister of state (MoS) for home affairs G Kishan Reddy introduced Bill in Rajya Sabha to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4-year-old leopard hit by vehicle in Maharashtra, dies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SII delays vaccines for private sale in Bangladesh to focus on national campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt says Lokpal did not present any annual report in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget focuses on farmer empowerment: PM Modi at Chauri Chaura event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flight operations disrupted in Kashmir for 2nd day as valley receives snowfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fresh Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally at 16,829
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HS Puri performs 'bhoomi pujan' for redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Have mercy’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh urges Centre to repeal ‘black laws'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On farm laws stir, TMC's Derek O'Brien says govt failed country at many levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
About 4.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in 19 days: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter says Kangana's posts taken down as they violated rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most Indians looking to revisit familiar tourist destinations in 2021: Survey
- According to the survey, Srinagar, Digha, Manali, Goa and Alibag are some of the top trending Indian destinations for locals travelling between February 1 and February 28.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 22 lakh public grievances, highest in last 3 years, received in 2020: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre's decision to put concrete walls at protest sites won't help: Devegowda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters treated as anti-nationals: Badal after Ghazipur visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox