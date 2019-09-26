e-paper
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s 87th birthday PM Narendra Modi wishes him healthy life

Dr. Manmohan Singh was born on 26th September, 1932 in Punjab Province in Pakistan before the partition of India. He is known for liberalising the Indian economy in the 1990s.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:28 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
PM Manmohan Singh with former prime minister Narasimha Rao in June 1994.(Sanjay Sharma/HT Archives)
         

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 87 years today. One of Congress’ greatest stalwarts, he is widely praised for bringing major reforms to the nation’s economy in 1990s when he was the Finance Minister in PV Narasimha Rao’s cabinet.

On the occasion of his birthday, PM Narendra Modi was the one with the earliest birthday wish. Prime Minister Modi tweeted birthday greeting to his predecessor and wished him a long and healthy life.

Dr. Manmohan Singh was born on 26th September, 1932 in Punjab Province in Pakistan before the partition of India. He studied in Panjab University, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford and later taught in Panjab University as well as Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University.

Dr. Manmohan Singh became the Prime Minister of India in 2004 when UPA came to power after it defeated the Vajpayee-led NDA government. He has served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 - 2004.

He was appointed the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 1982. He was also the chairman of the University Grants Commission in 1991 for a short period of time. Dr. Singh also worked with the United Nations twice, once from 1966 - 1969, as, Economic Affairs Officer for the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

His second stint in the UN came as Secretary General of the South Commission, which is an intergovernmental organisation of developing economies from 1987 - 1990.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, DMK Leader MK Stalin and several other politicians across party lines have also wished former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on his birthday.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 10:28 IST

