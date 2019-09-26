On former PM Manmohan Singh’s 87th birthday PM Narendra Modi wishes him healthy life

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:28 IST

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 87 years today. One of Congress’ greatest stalwarts, he is widely praised for bringing major reforms to the nation’s economy in 1990s when he was the Finance Minister in PV Narasimha Rao’s cabinet.

On the occasion of his birthday, PM Narendra Modi was the one with the earliest birthday wish. Prime Minister Modi tweeted birthday greeting to his predecessor and wished him a long and healthy life.

Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019

Dr. Manmohan Singh was born on 26th September, 1932 in Punjab Province in Pakistan before the partition of India. He studied in Panjab University, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford and later taught in Panjab University as well as Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University.

Dr. Manmohan Singh became the Prime Minister of India in 2004 when UPA came to power after it defeated the Vajpayee-led NDA government. He has served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 - 2004.

He was appointed the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India in 1982. He was also the chairman of the University Grants Commission in 1991 for a short period of time. Dr. Singh also worked with the United Nations twice, once from 1966 - 1969, as, Economic Affairs Officer for the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Best wishes to Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. He played a vital role in India's recognition as an Economic Superpower and the nation will forever be indebted for same. May God bless him with health & happiness. #HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/7BfPLQqsUJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 26, 2019

His second stint in the UN came as Secretary General of the South Commission, which is an intergovernmental organisation of developing economies from 1987 - 1990.

I wish former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh a very happy birthday.



Our country continues to benefit from Dr Singh's leadership in Parliament and politics.



I wish him many more years in service to the country and its people. #ManmohanSingh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 26, 2019

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, DMK Leader MK Stalin and several other politicians across party lines have also wished former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on his birthday.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 10:28 IST