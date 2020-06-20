e-paper
Home / India News / On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation

On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation

The Ministry of AYUSH had planned to hold a grand event in Leh and PM Modi was supposed to attend the event but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The prime minister will give a live address at 6.30 am from New Delhi on June 21.
The prime minister will give a live address at 6.30 am from New Delhi on June 21.(File photo)
         

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The prime minister will give a live address at 6.30 am from New Delhi on June 21.

As yearly ritual practice in International Day of Yoga observation, the PM Modi’s message will be followed by a live demonstration of a 45-minute Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) by a team from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

The Ministry of AYUSH had planned to hold a grand event in Leh and PM Modi was supposed to attend the event but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

PM Modi’s address will be the highlight of the International Day of Yoga which will be observed on electronic and digital platforms, the AYUSH ministry had said on Thursday.

“Due to the current global health emergency due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the focus this year is less on such celebrations and more on people performing Yoga at their respective homes with participation of the entire family,” the ministry said.

For the first time since June 21, 2015, Yoga Day will be celebrated digitally. This year’s theme is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’, months after PM Modi had proposed the idea.

PM Modi had urged people, in a video message on Thursday, to observe the day from the confines of their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(with agency inputs)

