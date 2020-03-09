On ‘naming and shaming’ anti-CAA posters, Allahabad High Court ruling today

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 12:38 IST

The Allahabad High Court on Monday will pronounce its verdict over the Uttar Pradesh government putting up hoardings of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors in Lucknow.

On Sunday, the Allahabad High Court deferred its order and termed the state government’s act as an ‘insult of state and its public’. The judgment is likely to be pronounced today at 2 pm.

Taking sou-moto cognizance of the matter on Sunday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha said that the act was “highly unjust” and that it was an absolute “encroachment” on personal liberty of the persons concerned.

According to reports, the state authorities had put up hoardings containing photographs and details of persons accused of violence during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused had participated in anti-CAA protests last year in December.

The hoardings carried names, photographs and residential addresses of the accused protesters.