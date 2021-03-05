IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / On reports of Myanmar cops crossing over to India, MEA says ‘ascertaining facts’
Minister of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Friday said that the government is ascertaining facts about reports Myanmar policemen crossing over to India. (ANI Photo )
Minister of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Friday said that the government is ascertaining facts about reports Myanmar policemen crossing over to India. (ANI Photo )
india news

On reports of Myanmar cops crossing over to India, MEA says ‘ascertaining facts’

Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana said that the men claiming to be policemen entered Serchhip district bordering Myanmar on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:11 PM IST

Amid reports of several Myanmar policemen seeking refuge in India, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Friday said it ascertaining facts and will revert with more details, reported news agency ANI. 

The remark by MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava comes in the backdrop of multiple reports suggesting personnel from Myanmar police have crossed over to India from the northeastern border to escape taking orders from a military junta that is trying to suppress protests against last month's coup. 

According to a home department official quoted by news agency PTI, 16 people of Myanmar have crossed over to the Indian side in recent days. "Of the 16 foreign nationals, 11 including a woman claimed they were police personnel of Myanmar. They possessed Myanmar citizen identity cards but it is hard to verify whether they belong to the police force or not," the official told PTI.

Another official in Mizoram told news agency Reuters that people were slipping in despite intensive patrolling by Indian soldiers on the border along the Tiau river flowing between forested hills. "People are coming from different routes. The border is porous, you can't prevent it,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, authorities in Mizoram said a team of officials is verifying the reports. Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana said that the men claiming to be policemen entered Serchhip district bordering Myanmar on Wednesday. “These men claim they are policemen. We have sent officials to verify their claims. They are yet to submit a report. It is very likely that the information is true,” the minister said.

Following the alleged incident, India has stepped up security along the border with Myanmar, where the military overthrew a democratically elected government on February 1. "As of now, we are not letting anybody enter," Maria Zuali, a senior government official in Mizoram’s Champhai district, told Reuters. There is so far no word by Myanmar’s military on police defectors.

Mizoram, which shares a 510km border with Myanmar, has been preparing for the event of a possible influx of refugees from the neighbouring nation in view of the growing dissent against the military coup. The Champhai administration has asked people to immediately report any information about Myanmarese nationals entering through the border to seek shelter. “If somebody crosses over without the notice of the district administration or village councils in border areas, those persons have to be caught and the local authorities alerted. They have to record entries of people who are not Indian nationals,” Zuali told HT.

The army coup in Myanmar has triggered protests across the nation in which more than 50 people have died, according to reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar
Close
After the Kerala High Court granted bail to former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar, on January 25, the ED approached the top court to cancel his bail. (PTI PHOTO).
After the Kerala High Court granted bail to former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar, on January 25, the ED approached the top court to cancel his bail. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Top court reprieve for Kerala gold smuggling accused IAS officer M Sivasankar

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice to Sivasankar on ED’s plea but refused to stay the HC order. The bench enquired from the counsel for Sivasankar if he was already out of jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI photo)
File photo: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI photo)
india news

'India wants normal ties with all neighbours, including Pakistan': MEA

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The Indian and Pakistani armies have said they began strictly adhering to a ceasefire on the LoC in J-K from the midnight of February 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched an official “Factcheck” portal aimed at curbing misinformation.(PTI FILE)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched an official “Factcheck” portal aimed at curbing misinformation.(PTI FILE)
india news

News updates from HT: Jagan Reddy launches fact checking portal in Andhra

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:19 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Friday said that the government is ascertaining facts about reports Myanmar policemen crossing over to India. (ANI Photo )
Minister of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Friday said that the government is ascertaining facts about reports Myanmar policemen crossing over to India. (ANI Photo )
india news

On reports of Myanmar cops crossing over to India, MEA says ‘ascertaining facts’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana said that the men claiming to be policemen entered Serchhip district bordering Myanmar on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Irani cited an example from her life to pointed out that her ‘thinking, passion, and aspiration’ helped her achieve her goals.
Smriti Irani cited an example from her life to pointed out that her ‘thinking, passion, and aspiration’ helped her achieve her goals.
india news

Women who stay at home contribute equally to India’s growth: Smriti Irani

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • Irani was speaking about ‘Women Power in Democracy', at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters maintain their position behind a barricade despite smoke from tear gas in San Chaung township in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Anti-coup protesters maintain their position behind a barricade despite smoke from tear gas in San Chaung township in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
india news

India steps up border patrols to stop arrivals from Myanmar

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:15 PM IST
The move follows the defection over the border of some low-ranking Myanmar police officers who were unwilling to obey orders to suppress demonstrations against the junta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 1.40-metre-long mummy, believed to be that of Nasihu, the daughter of the Sixth Pharaoh of Egypt of 2500 BC, has been on display at the state museum since 1930. (HT Photo)
The 1.40-metre-long mummy, believed to be that of Nasihu, the daughter of the Sixth Pharaoh of Egypt of 2500 BC, has been on display at the state museum since 1930. (HT Photo)
india news

2500-year-old Egyptian mummy in Telangana museum gets a new life

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 PM IST
The embalmed body was getting fragmented around the face, shoulders and the feet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An undated photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
An undated photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

'Ensure disengagement at other friction points on LAC': India tells China again

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • Following an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s score in Freedom House’s reports had declined over the last three years, from 77 in 2018 to 71 in 2020.(AP file photo. Representative image)
India’s score in Freedom House’s reports had declined over the last three years, from 77 in 2018 to 71 in 2020.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

In 7 points, India rebuts US NGO’s ‘partly free’ downgrade in democracy report

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:31 PM IST
The report downgraded India’s status as a democracy and free society to “partly free”, observing that New Delhi “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Jagan Reddy launching the website. (Photo@AndhraPradeshCM)
CM Jagan Reddy launching the website. (Photo@AndhraPradeshCM)
india news

Jagan Reddy launches Fact Check website to counter fake news against govt

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:48 PM IST
CM Jagan Reddy said the officials could make use of the platform and counter the propaganda with evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Prime Minister also said that India’s forest cover had grown significantly over the last seven years and the population of lions, tigers, leopards and waterfowls went up during this time period.(Screengrab)
The Prime Minister also said that India’s forest cover had grown significantly over the last seven years and the population of lions, tigers, leopards and waterfowls went up during this time period.(Screengrab)
india news

Most powerful way to fight climate change is to change our behaviour: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:38 PM IST
“It is with great humility that I accept the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. I dedicate this award to the people of our great Motherland, India,” Modi said at the start of his address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We will fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the Congress men very high," Moily said. In picture - Congress leaders K.S. Alagiri (left), M. Veerappa Moily (right) and Dinesh Gundu Rao (centre).(PTI)
"We will fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the Congress men very high," Moily said. In picture - Congress leaders K.S. Alagiri (left), M. Veerappa Moily (right) and Dinesh Gundu Rao (centre).(PTI)
india news

Congress will fight for respectable number of seats from DMK: Veerappa Moily

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, who had earlier stated that there was no stalemate in the talks and that differences would be sorted out, said his party was taking a firm stand on the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
india news

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15: Officials

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:40 PM IST
“People had come with the summon but Mehbooba Mufti wasn't in the town so nobody received the summon,” her party’s spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013. (FILE PHOTO).
Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DRDO in a statement also said that only a handful of countries have such a technology after successfully tested a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology. (DRDO/PIB)
DRDO in a statement also said that only a handful of countries have such a technology after successfully tested a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology. (DRDO/PIB)
india news

DRDO successfully tests SFDR technology in a bid to develop long-range missiles

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • It said that the test was carried out using a booster motor to simulate an air-launch scenario. The nozzle-less booster propelled the missile to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP