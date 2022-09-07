Home / India News / On Robert Vadra's pic on Congress posters, BJP's dig: 'Not Bharat Jodo, but...'

On Robert Vadra's pic on Congress posters, BJP's dig: 'Not Bharat Jodo, but...'

Updated on Sep 07, 2022

The BJP dubbed the yatra as "hollow" and claimed that it was essentially a "family-saving campaign" to keep control of Gandhis over the party and was another attempt to establish Rahul Gandhi as a leader.

Slamming the Congress for putting up photos of businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in the party's mega “Bharat Jodo Yatra” campaign, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday said the yatra is not about Bharat Jodo but 'Parivar ko Jodo'.

Earlier in the day, business tycoon Vadra shared party posters that carried his pictures along with the rest of the Congress leadership, including, late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, incumbent party chief Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, drawing flak from the BJP and netizens with some users asking if he had joined the party.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla wrote: “Congress’s Bharat Jodo is actually only Parivar Jodo and Brashtachar Jodo".

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Vadra has been under fire for being a benefactor of nepotism and alleged corruption by the grand old party, while he claims he is unfairly targeted because of his family connections.

The BJP dubbed the yatra as "hollow" and claimed that it was essentially a "family-saving campaign" to keep control of Gandhis over the party and was another attempt to establish Rahul Gandhi as a leader. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi could not unify his own party as he took a swipe at the opposition party, saying there is a regular "court chorus" for him to become the party president again while he is often abroad.

The yatra, set to begin from Kanyakumari, is expected to see the participation of a large number of Congress workers, including Rahul Gandhi. The grand-old party has described the yatra as the largest mass contact campaign ever undertaken in independent India.

Rahul Gandhi began his day by attending a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur where the former prime minister was assassinated in a suicide bomb blast while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in 1991.

Gandhi will proceed to Kanyakumari and address a rally while officially kickstarting the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

