On Teachers' Day, PM Modi thanks educators for nurturing young minds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to extend his greetings on Teachers’ Day, and pay his respects to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is observed annually as Teachers’ Day. “Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured that the education journey of students in the Covid-19 times,” PM Modi tweeted.

“I pay my respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished leadership as well as contributions to our nation,” he added.

I pay my respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Union home minister Amit Shah, too, extended his greetings on the occasion. “I remember and pay tribute to a great philosopher and excellent teacher, former president Dr S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. I salute our hardworking teachers who have contributed remarkably in the building of our nation by enriching the lives of our students with the light of education,” a rough translation of Shah’s tweet, posted in Hindi, read.

महान दार्शनिक व उत्‍कृष्‍ट शिक्षक भारत के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ.सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन जी की जयंती पर उन्हें स्मरण कर नमन करता हूँ।



शिक्षक दिवस पर शिक्षा के प्रकाश से छात्रों का जीवन संवार कर राष्ट्र निर्माण में उल्लेखनीय योगदान देने वाले हमारे परिश्रमी शिक्षकों को सलाम करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/Ud4ZPOQK0V — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2021

At 10:30am today, president Ram Nath Kovind will virtually honour 44 meritorious teachers by presenting them with the National Teachers' Award, which was instituted in 1958. At last year’s ceremony, 47 teachers received this award.

September 5 was first celebrated as Teachers’ Day in 1962. Dr Radhakrishnan, who was the first vice president and, later, the second president of India, was born on this day in 1888. In 1954, he was among the first three recipients of the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian award, along with CV Raman and C Rajgopalachari.