Teachers Day 2021: Know all about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the first vice president of India (1952-1962) and also a teacher and philosopher. This day is observed to honour the bond between the children and their mentors who influence their lives in several ways.

Dr Radhakrishnan was also the second president of India (1962-1967). Despite all his accomplishments and contributions, Dr Radhakrishnan remained a teacher throughout his life. He believed that true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves, so they should be the best minds in the nation.

In India, September 5 is marked as Teacher's Day, whereas Worlds Teacher's Day is celebrated every year on October 5. This day is an important event in both teachers' and students' lives. This is a day to honour and show gratitude to all mentors and teachers. Across India, schools and higher educational institutions celebrate this day by paying a tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan.

Know all about Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan

1. Dr Radhakrishnan was born to a Brahmin family in Tiruttani of Andhra Pradesh on September 5, 1888. He was considered an incredible student and also an exemplary teacher who dedicated his life to education.

2. Dr Radhakrishnan was a popular teacher among his students during his teaching career. In his later period of life, he served as a vice chancellor of Andhra University and Banaras Hindu University.

3. The beliefs of Dr Radhakrishnan have motivated thousands to take up education.

4. When Dr Radhakrishan took the office of the second president of India in 1962, his students sought his permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day. Dr Radhakrishnan instead made a request to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day to recognise the contribution of teachers to society. He said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teacher's Day." Since then, his birthday is celebrated as Teacher's Day.

5. Dr Radhakrishnan was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian honour.