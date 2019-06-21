On video, teacher in J-K hostel seen caning students for being 10 minutes late to class

Over 20 students in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district were brutally thrashed by their teacher, reportedly for being 10 minutes late for a class.

The incident took place on Tuesday at a boys hostel for tribal Gujjar and Bakerwal children where students of Classes 6 and 8 were beaten, resulting in injuries on their back. A video on the incident was taken which was widely shared on social media.

According to the students, they were 10 minutes late for the tuition for which they were caned by government teacher Mohd Yasin.

“The teacher made us stand for an hour for turning up late and later caned us for about ten minutes. We were around 25 students who faced the horror,” one of the victims said.“It is not for the first time that he (teacher) has thrashed or scolded us,” he added.

Childline department co-ordinator Minaskhi Raina said they reached the spot to investigate the matter with the concerned authorities of the hostel and police after the video went viral on social media. During the enquiry, the teacher confessed to beating up the boys.

Doda DC Sagar D Doifode said, “The teacher has been suspended and an inquiry, to be headed by tehsildar, has been initiated. Further cognisance will be taken by police.”

A separate inquiry under Juvenile Justice Act was also initiated. Raina said the hostel authorities have been directed to submit a report within two days, failing which an FIR will be lodged against the teacher.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 09:44 IST