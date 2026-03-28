'Har 2 minute me ek jahaaz udega': PM Modi reveals big plans for Noida airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed big plans for the Noida International Airport, which was inaugurated by him on Saturday. While Phase 1 of the airport was launched in Jewar today, plans to further expand its capabilities are still underway. In this screengrab from a video posted on March 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. ((@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo))

Heaping praise on the airport project, PM Modi said that flights would take off every two minutes from there and described the project as a major boost to connectivity and development in Uttar Pradesh.

“This Jewar Airport is connecting all of North India with the world... the airport is being constructed in such a way that one plane will take off every 2 minutes," PM Modi said.

“These projects are a testament to the 'double-engine' government's efforts toward the development of UP. The semiconductor factory is making India self-reliant in technology, while the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat rail are providing fast, smart connectivity," he said.

“This Jewar Airport is connecting all of North India with the world... From here, planes will take off every 2 minutes. Earlier, the Samajwadi Party treated Noida as an 'ATM' for their own gain, but under the BJP government, Noida is becoming the engine of UP's development”.