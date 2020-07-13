One-member judicial panel to probe Vikas Dubey case

india

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:06 IST

LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday formed a one-member judicial commission to probe the saga of Vikas Dubey, the gangster responsible for an ambush on a police team that was sent to raid his house in which eight policemen were killed and who died in a police encounter on Friday, a state government spokesman said.

The commission headed by justice (retd) Shashi Kant Agarwal was mandated to investigate various incidents that took place between the night of July 2-3 and July 10, including encounters between members of Dubey’s gang and the police, the spokesman added.

The commission would submit its report within two months, the spokesman said. Agarwal is a retired judge of the Allahabad high court.

Dubey and his men killed eight police personnel in a guerilla-style ambush at Bikru village in Kanpur early on July 3. Dubey and four of his aides were killed in separate encounters between July 3 and 10.

The government spokesperson said in a statement that the killing of eight policemen in the ambush and the encounter in which the gangster was killed, after he surrendered on July 9 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was a “subject of public importance”.

“Hence, its probe is essential,” the spokesperson added.

The judicial commission was formed a day after the state government constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior Indian Administrative Service officer Sanjay Bhoosreddy to probe different aspects of the Kanpur ambush, including Dubey’s alleged links with local policemen.

The spokesperson said the state government on Sunday issued a notification under Section 3 of the Inquiry Commission Act 1952 to constitute the one-member inquiry commission. The headquarters of the commission will be in Kanpur, he said.

Giving details, the spokesman said the commission will probe the ambush on the police team by Dubey and members of his gang on July 3. It will also probe the July 10 encounter between a police team and Dubey. It will also investigate all the encounters between police personnel and members of Dubey gang between July 3 and 10 at various locales, he said.

The commission will also inquire into the alleged nexus between Dubey and members of his gang and the police as well as the personnel of other government departments and people, the spokesman added. The commission, in its report, will also make recommendations to the state government on ways to check a repeat of such incidents.