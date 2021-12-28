‘One nation, one mobility card’: PM Modi launches NCMC, says will further India’s development

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 12:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed on the need for a unified technological interface to be used across services for furthering the development of the nation. He was speaking at the launch of the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line, which he said is one such interface.

The NCMC will allow passengers carrying a RuPay debit card issued in the last 18 months by 23 banks to swipe these for Metro travel.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that passengers from any part of the country will now be able to travel on the Airport Express line using this card. “This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

Also Read: PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line

The prime minister said that it is our responsibility to focus the country’s resources and capabilities towards something productive, adding that this integrated approach will increase the country’s strength.

“The card was launched with the idea that commuters would have an integrated access to all public transports. This one card will help them save the time they spend standing in queue for tickets,” PM Modi said.

“One nation, one mobility card is one example. Our government has brought about several other initiatives such as ‘one nation, one FASTag’, which made travelling seamless and freed everyone from traffic. ‘One nation one tax’, i.e. GST, has made the tax system comprehensive and removed the tax jam,” he said.

In a statement released earlier, the DMRC welcomed the launch and said, “These innovations are going to herald a new era of travelling, comfort and enhanced mobility for Delhi-NCR residents.”