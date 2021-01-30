One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders
- The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
Major khap (clan) panchayats in Haryana on Friday decided to send at least one person from each family to farmer protests on Delhi’s borders and socially boycott leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) , khap leaders said. Haryana is governed by a BJP-JJP coalition.
The move came even as the Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening, one of the most extensive internet blackouts in the state. The move is aimed at restricting communication between farm groups and preventing mobilisation. But the damage had already been done.
One of the state’s most influential khaps, Kandela, held meetings at Kandela village on Friday. Likewise, the Dadan and Barh khaps hold their meetings at Uchana and Julana in Jind respectively. The Phogat khap met in Dadri, the Sarv khap in Rohtak , and the Sarv Sheoran khap at Kharkari village in Bhiwani.
Balwant Nambardar, head of the Phogat Khap, said, “We have socially boycotted Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh and former Dadri MLA Rajdeep Phogat, who is a chairman in the BJP-JJP government. We will not call these leaders in our social functions.
Om Prakash Hooda, president of Hooda Khap, said his clan has unanimously decided to restrict the entry of ruling party leaders and government officials in villages under their control until the three farm laws are repealed.
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other northern states have been protesting at Delhi’s borders demanding the rollback of the three contentious farm laws passed in September last year.
The farmers say they fear corporate farming will affect their earnings. However, the government continues to claim that the new laws would increase incomes of farmers and introduce a level-playing field.
The khaps also decide to send reinforcements to the state’s borders with Delhi where farmers have been camping since November. The Sarv Panchayat khap held a meeting and said thousands of farmers from Haryana would soon reach Delhi’s borders. “The (Phogat) khap has decided to send at least one person from each family to Delhi’s border,” Nambardar added.
“Hundreds of our tractors will head towards Ghazipur border tomorrow (Saturday) from Sampla here after visiting the statue of farm leader Chhotu Ram. We will ensure supply of milk and other items daily,” Hooda of Hooda khap said. On Friday, protesters blocked the Chandigarh- Jind highway; other protestors reached toll plazas in Rohtak, Dadri, Bhiwani, Jind, Hisar and other parts of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt making it an issue of bloated ego, says RLD president Ajit Singh
- Singh said that farmers have risen against the Modi government and are convinced that the intention behind the three farm laws is to benefit corporates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders
- The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Start vaccination of frontline workers, states told
- Till Friday evening ,close to 3.5 million received anti-coronavirus shots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ASI unearths 10th century temple during excavation in Bhubaneswar
- The oldest structure in Bhubaneswar is Baitala temple, that is believed to have been built during 8th century by the Bhaumakara kings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi
- The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'POCSO wasn't for adolescents, teenagers in romantic relationships' Madras HC
- Child-rights activists have been advocating for the legislation to be altered so the focus doesn’t deviate from serious cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait’s appeal triggers show of strength in Muzaffarnagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mutation worry grows for vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In boost for India, Novavax finds vaccine 89% effective
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy recovered from blast site by cops: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister was referring to the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit
- Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken
- This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return
- The AIADMK has established that they will not take Sasikala back. The leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox