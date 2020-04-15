Only 2 people allowed in private cars on essential run

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:36 IST

New Delhi: Private vehicles will be allowed on the roads in emergency situations provided they aren’t carrying more than one passenger, who will be seated in the back. Two-wheelers will be allowed to ply, but without anyone riding pillion, the home ministry said in guidelines released on Wednesday for the extended Covid-19 lockdown.

“These specific norms will come into effect from April 20. In some parts of Delhi/NCR these rules were being implemented. There will be strict checking on the number of passengers in a car. As the guidelines clearly state, only one more person will be allowed. It will be enforced across all states,” a senior government official said.

Before Wednesday’s notification, there had been no guidelines for private vehicles plying during medical emergencies; they have been allowed on the road in exigencies and for picking up essential supplies.The guidelines will not be applicable to areas within a Covid-19 containment zone, where all traffic will be prohibited, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Special flights ferrying medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, paramedical staff, lab technicians, midwives and catering to hospital support services will also be allowed during the lockdown lasting until May 3. “So far, we are only operating cargo flights; the ministry will be working with the home ministry to cater for any special flights for medical personnel,” a civil aviation ministry official said.

Movement of all trucks and other cargo vehicles, with two drivers and one helper, subject to the drivers carrying valid driving licenses; will be allowed. Empty trucks and other goods vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or for pick-up of goods.Vehicles used by e-commerce companies and courier services will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions if they are used in the transport of essential goods.

All passenger flights, trains and metro rail services have been suspended by the Centre until May 3. Only cargo operations by land, sea and air have been allowed since the announcement of the lockdown on March 24 which took effect the following day.

“Movement of staff and contractual labour for operations of railways, airports/ air carriers, seaports/ ships/ vessels, landports and ICDs is allowed on passes being issued by the local authority on the basis of authorizations issued by the respective designated authority of the railways, airports, seaports, landports and ICDs,” the guidelines state.

The ministry of civil aviation has launched a service called “Lifeline Udan” for transport of medical cargo across the country. So far, 277 flight have been operated.

To step up cargo operations, Indian Railways, in addition to running freight trains for supplies of essential commodities, has also begun parcel trains to increase supply of essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment and groceries in small parcel sizes.