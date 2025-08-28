CPI(ML) only party to file claims, objections in Bihar’s SIR: EC

New Delhi : All the 53 claims and objections received by the Election Commission of India for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar so far this month were filed by just one political party – the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation). Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs symbolically tear the SIR and throw it in a dustbin during their protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.(ANI)

On Wednesday, the ECI released its daily bulletin from August 1 to August 27.

The election commission noted that Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by parties file these claims, and that such submissions must follow prescribed formats—Form 6 (claims) and Form 7 (objections)—with proper declarations for validity. Any generic or bulk complaints not adhering to these rules are treated merely as general complaints, rather than formal claims or objections.

Meanwhile, the commission also reported receiving 178,948 such claims and objections directly from individual electors, of which 20,702 were resolved after the mandatory seven-day notice period. A parallel stream included 635,124 Form 6 submissions from newly eligible voters aged 18 and above, of which 27,825 had been processed after seven days.

The ECI reiterated that no deletion of names from the draft list (published on August 1) can occur without issuing a speaking order, conducting an enquiry, and providing a fair, reasonable opportunity—essential safeguards under the SIR framework.

Lists of excluded names, along with reasons, are available on district-level DEO/DM websites and the CEO’s searchable portal, enabling citizens to file claims with supporting Aadhaar proof where needed.