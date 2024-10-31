'Only Hindus should work at Tirumala’: New temple chairman BR Naidu calls it his priority

The newly appointed chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board, B R Naidu, said that all persons who work at the temple's premises should be Hindus, news agency PTI reported. People throng the Tirumala Tirupati temple to worship Lord Venkateshwara. (Representative image)(HT_PRINT)

“Everyone who works at Tirumala should be a Hindu. That would be my first effort. There are many issues in this. We have to look into that,” BR Naidu said.

The official said he would discuss with the Andhra Pradesh government on the way forward in dealing with staff members belonging to other faiths. Naidu also said he would consider the possibility of granting them a VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme) or transferring them to other departments.

On Wednesday, the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government constituted a new board with 24 members for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the body that administers the world's richest temple at Tirumala Tirupati.

Suchitra Ella, co-founder and MD of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, was appointed as one of its members.

BR Naidu thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of the state's NDA government for giving him the responsibility to head the Board. He also alleged that “many irregularities” happened during the tenure of former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and called for the 'sanctity" of the temple to be “safeguarded”.

Laddu controversy

The temple was rocked by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's allegations that ghee contaminated with animal fat was used to prepare the famous Laddu prasadam during the tenure of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The issue reached the Supreme Court, which led to the formation of a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. The SIT will have two officials each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh police, besides a senior FSSAI official. The court said the CBI Director will supervise the SIT's probe.

Reddy said the court's move exposed Naidu's "true picture" and alleged that the CM provoked religious sentiments for malafide political intent.

“He (Naidu) does not have devotion or care about God. He can even use the Almighty for political gains. I am praying to God that this sin (Naidu's acts) should not fall on the people of Andhra Pradesh. It should be confined to the CM only and to the alliance that is carrying the burden of Naidu,” Reddy said.

(With PTI inputs)