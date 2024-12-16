ONOP bills may not be tabled in House today

New Delhi New Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda greet the gathering during the party's victory celebration in the Maharashtra Assembly election, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The government is understood to have deferred the introduction of the constitutional amendment bill to pave the way for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, two persons aware of the matter indicated on Sunday.

Also Read: Opposition says ‘One Nation, One Election' bill ’anti-democratic', BJP allies hail move

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill) were earlier listed for Monday but are now likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha later in the week, they said, asking not to be named.

Also Read: One nation, one election: When were simultaneous polls last conducted in India?

The second bill seeks to align the elections of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi. On Monday and Tuesday, the debate to mark the 75th year of the Constitution will take place in the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read: Punjab: CM Mann hits out at Centre over ‘one nation, one poll’ bill

“The first batch of supplementary demands for grants is now listed for Monday in the Lok Sabha. Given the focus on the Constitution debate, the government may have decided to push it to later in the week...” said a BJP lawmaker.

The constitutional amendment bill has proposed amendments and insertion of new Articles that will allow the terms of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to be synchronised.

The process of simultaneous elections itself will not take place till 2034, the provisions of the bill indicate. It recommends if the Lok Sabha or any state assembly is dissolved before the end of the full term, mid-term elections for that legislature alone would be held for the remainder of the five-year term.

It also suggests including an Article — 82 (A) (simultaneous elections to the House of the People and all Legislative Assemblies) — and to amend Article 83 (Duration of Houses of Parliament), Article 172 and Article 327 (Power of Parliament to make provision with respect to elections to legislatures).

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was approved by the Union cabinet on Thursday, says the provisions of the amendment would come into effect on an “appointed date”, which the President will notify on the first sitting of the Lok Sabha after a general election.

According to the bill, the “appointed date” will be after the next Lok Sabha polls in 2029, and simultaneous elections will be ready to roll out in 2034.