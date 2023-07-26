Home / India News / ‘Mic howl’ incident at Oommen Chandy's condolence: Police register suo moto case

‘Mic howl’ incident at Oommen Chandy's condolence: Police register suo moto case

ByHT News Desk
Jul 26, 2023 12:23 PM IST

The police have not charged anyone on the case and only seized the mic and the amplifier.

The Kerala Police registered a suo moto case over the incident of mic interference during chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's speech at the condolence meeting of former CM Oommen Chandy.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress State President K Sudhakaran, film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and others attend the dedication ceremony of former State CM Late Oommen Chandy(ANI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress State President K Sudhakaran, film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and others attend the dedication ceremony of former State CM Late Oommen Chandy(ANI)

Also read: Kerala actor Vinayakan makes disparaging remarks against Oommen Chandy, faces flak

Seconds after CM started his speech, the mic malfunctioned after the interference with the console by the crowd of journalists and camerapersons near the stage, according to the owner of the mic and sound system service Renjith as quoted by a local daily. However, the issue was resolved within 10 seconds.

One of the bags of a cameraperson fell on the console placed over stairs near the stage which led to the increase of the mic volume to its full level, he said.

The police have not charged anyone on the case and only seized the mic and the amplifier. Renjith said that he was told the equipment will be returned after an expert examination as the police feel the incident maybe intentional.

However, no complaint was registered by either political parties or the organisers after the incident.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out