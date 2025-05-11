'Operation Sindoor on, if they fire, we fire': India's big message to Pakistan

Even after the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, government sources have revealed that Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI X)

According to the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed the armed forces to give a befitting response to any Pakistani misadventure.

"Operation Sindoor is not concluded, there is a new normal in India's response to cross-border terrorism," people familiar with the matter said.

The sources also said that India's position after May 7 strikes on terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan was that if Pakistan fires, India will fire more forcefully; if Pakistan stops, India will stop.

New Delhi will only talk to Islamabad through the channel of the director general of military operations, with the sources saying that there is no other issue to discuss.

“The Indus Waters Treaty is linked to cross-border terrorism. The treaty will be in abeyance as long as terrorism sponsored by Pakistan against India continues,” people familiar with the matter said.