After ceasefire understanding, India, Pakistan likely to hold DGMO-level talks today

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan are slated to hold high-level talks on Monday regarding the ongoing tension between the two estranged neighbours. The talks will be conducted through the hotline at noon. DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai during the press conference on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The talks aim to reinforce a recently agreed-upon ceasefire and lay the groundwork for lasting calm along the LoC and the International Border.

India clarified that it will engage with Pakistan only at the level of the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) and there will be no talks on issues such as Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

During the four-day-long hostilities, Pakistan targeted India's military installations and civilian areas with drones, missiles and long-range weapons. India thwarted these attacks and later damaged Pakistan's air bases with precision strikes.

On Saturday, the DGMOS of India and Pakistan reached an "understanding" on halting all military actions in the air, land and sea.

DGMO briefing on Operation Sindoor

A day later, Director General of Air Operations, IAF, Air Marshal AK Bharti, addressed a media briefing and shared details about India's ongoing Operation Sindoor, in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

He said that the Indian armed forces responded in a "quick and calibrated" manner after Indian military installations and civilian areas were targeted following the early May 7 strike on nine terror camps.

The DGMO further added that whatever methods and means the Indian armed forces chose during Operation Sindoor had the "desired effect" on enemy targets, and the objective of "decimating terror camps" was achieved.

He also confirmed that all the Indian pilots who were involved in Operation Sindoor were safe and back home.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian military targeted Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur, Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot and the LeT's base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad's Shawai Nalla, military officials said.

Air Marshal Bharti said while aerial intrusions were being done by drones and other aerial assets sent by Pakistan, it was "our robust AD (air defence) posture" that largely prevented them from coming in.

Pakistan launched its military operation, Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, targeting several key bases in India. Reports suggest that around 300-400 drones were used in the attack, targeting 36 Indian locations, including military bases and religious sites.