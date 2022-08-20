‘Oppn should rally together’: Mehbooba Mufti slams Cong stir against AAP over Sisodia

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) head Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday slammed the Congress for protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and demanding Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's resignation over the excise policy scam.

Stating that the “opposition should have rallied together” in such times when central agencies are being exploited, Mufti said that it is “sad” that Congress is “unable to rise above party interests”. She further called AAP a “formidable opponent”.

Also read: BJP will be history if INC...: Suspended Cong leader on why he defends party

“Sad that Congress is unable to rise above party interests because AAP is a formidable opponent. Having been a victim themselves of the ED onslaught yet they are joining BJPs propaganda. At a time when agencies are being weaponized, the Opposition should’ve rallied together,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Sad that Congress is unable to rise above party interests because AAP is a formidable opponent. Having been a victim themselves of ED onslaught yet they are joining BJPs propaganda. At a time when agencies are being weaponised, the Opposition should’ve rallied together. https://t.co/DzxEt7bQVo — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 20, 2022

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside the AAP office in the capital earlier in the day demanding Sisodia’s resignation in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards AAP headquarters raising slogans against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy.

The protesters demanded that the AAP convenor remove Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is named in an FIR registered by the CBI.

Also read: Congress’s Bihar chief says Rahul Gandhi remains their prime ministerial nominee

On Friday, the CBI raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations in connection with alleged violations in the now withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy of the Kejriwal-led AAP government.

The 15-hour-long searches at Sisodia's house, the residence of IAS officer and former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 29 other places took place after the CBI registered an FIR for corruption and bribery in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out last November.

(With agency inputs)