Opposition demands his ouster, but MoS Ajay Mishra set to be chief guest at SSB's 58th foundation day ceremony
Opposition demands his ouster, but MoS Ajay Mishra set to be chief guest at SSB's 58th foundation day ceremony

The minister is in the eye of the storm over an SIT report, which stated that the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri was a ‘pre-planned conspiracy.’
Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ (File Photo/ANI)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

In what is likely to further fuel the Opposition's anger against Ajay Mishra ‘Teni,' the Union minister is set to be the chief guest at the Sashastra Seema Bal's (SSB) 58th foundation day ceremony on December 20.

Also Read | Minister Ajay Mishra must resign, says Rahul Gandhi as Oppn escalates attacks

“Invitations have been sent to all, and the minister's office has confirmed that he will attend the ceremony. He will be the chief guest for our 58th anniversary parade,” a media report quoted a senior SSB officer as saying.

Mishra is a minister of state in the Union home ministry (MHA), and is one of three deputies to the Union home minister Amit Shah. The SSB, which guards India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, is a Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF); there are 5 CAPFs, all of which are under the administrative control of the home ministry.

The development comes even as Opposition parties protest in Parliament, seeking Mishra's dismissal from the Union government, after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report described as a ‘pre-planned conspiracy' the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. The prime accused in the case is Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Mishra ‘Teni.’ Ashish Mishra is currently lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, the Union minister was caught on camera lashing out at journalists who questioned him over the SIT report. 

 

The Centre, however, has ruled out discussion in Parliament over the Lakhimpur Kheri issue, saying that the matter is currently sub judice.

 

