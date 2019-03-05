Opposition has become Pakistan’s poster boy, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Opposition leaders Pakistan’s “poster boys” for “seeking proof” of India’s strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp last week.

“They abuse Modi here and get clapping in Pakistan. Their faces are on Pakistani TV channels. In a way they have become poster boys of Pakistan,” Modi said at a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.

He said India entered Pakistan’s den of terrorists to give a befitting reply to the February 14 Pulwama attack that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel dead.

Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the assault that prompted India to carry out the strike on the group’s camp in Balakot.

“We have told them [Pakistan] that if they do not mend their ways, they know what will happen to them,” Modi said. He accused the Opposition leaders of shedding tears for the attack on terrorists. He added the airstrike carried out in Pakistan has caused “setback to certain people in India”.

Modi said Opposition leaders were asking for proof of the strike and wanted to know the number of casualties. He added this has weakened the morale of armed forces. “The entire world stood by India but they were trying to weaken India’s position,” he said.

“What happened when it was their government [at the Centre]? Either they kept silent after every terror attack or shed tears on our forces’ action. The same faces have come to fore once again.’’

He said, “those whose party had been in power for a long time and kept our Army’s hands tied were raising questions against capabilities of our brave soldiers.”

Modi asked the people to understand the mindset of the Opposition parties. He referred to a Congress leader and slammed him for calling the Pulwama attack an “accident” and slain al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden an “ambassador of peace”. Modi did not name. But his attack came hours after Congress leader Digvijay Singh tweeted calling the Pulwama attack an “accident” while citing doubts being raised in international media following the air strike. “This is also raising questions on our government’s credibility.” Singh tweeted again later saying there should be no doubt that the attack was an act of terrorism.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal had also on Monday cited reportage in the international media that “there is no proof of militant losses in Balakot” and asked Mod to respond.

Modi asked people if they believe the Congress has guts to take on terrorists and their mentors. He asked the gathering to say who could give a befitting reply to terrorists. “Modi, Modi,’’ they shouted. “Not Modi but 125 crore people of the country are capable of giving a befitting reply to terrorists,” Modi responded.

Madhya Pradesh’s Congress spokesman, Pankaj Chaturvedi, said Modi has no right to ask Congress about its role and stand on terrorism. “Two of Congress’s leaders have sacrificed their lives while fighting against terrorism,’’ he said, referring to assassinations of Indira Gandhi in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Chaturvedi said the Congress salutes the Air Force for the airstrike on JeM camp in Pakistan. He added questions were being raised as the BJP leaders, including Modi and Amit Shah, attempted to politicise the issue to draw political mileage ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

