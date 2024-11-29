‘Opposition misleading citizens, busy plotting against country’: PM Modi in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress and opposition parties, saying those who consider power as their “birthright” have not been able to hold power at the Centre in the past 10 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during an event, in Bhubaneswar, Friday.(PTI)

While addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar, the prime minister accused the opposition of "misleading" the citizens of the country, alleging that out of anger, the party is busy "plotting" against the country.

“I have seen different colours of politics when I was working as CM and PM. In politics, I agree that policy opposition is very natural in politics. There can be different opinions regarding any decision. Political parties also keep organising movements to convey their message to the public,” ANI quoted Modi as saying.



“They also express their views while staying within the limits of democracy and the Constitution....But for the last some time, you all must be feeling a big change. The spirit of the Constitution of India is crushed; all the norms of democracy are rejected. Those who consider power as their birthright have not had power at the Centre for the last decade. Now, they are angry with the people of the country for blessing someone else from the very first day,” he said.

‘Shop of lies running for 50-60 years’: PM Modi

Continuing his attack, the prime minister said,"This situation has filled them with so much anger that they are busy plotting against the country. These people have started venting their anger on the public. They have started misleading people to take the country in the wrong direction."



“Their shop of lies and rumours has been running for 50-60 years. Now they have intensified this campaign. In such a situation, for the awakened citizens, for the BJP workers, for those who love the country and who respect the Constitution, the actions, intentions and deeds of such people are becoming a big challenge,” Modi added.



"Therefore, I would like to tell all the countrymen that we have to remain alert at every moment and keep making people aware. We have to expose every lie," he added.



On the opposition's ‘Chowkidar’ remarks ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said,"These power-hungry people have only been lying to the public. When one of their lies does not work on people, they fabricate a bigger lie."



"They do the same to give false assurance to their workers also. The Chowkidar, who was a thief for them in 2019, became honest by 2024 and they could not call the Chowkidar a thief even once. Their only aim is to somehow capture power by misleading the people of the country," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further accused the opposition parties of "ill-campaigning" against the BJP-led Centre.



“The Odisha poll results surprised many big political experts, who had completely rejected the idea of BJP forming government in the state... BJP's election success in Odisha, Haryana and Maharashtra shows the strength of our party workers,” Modi asserted.



(With ANI inputs)