'Ek hai toh safe hai is now India's slogan': PM Modi on Maharashtra poll results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections.



“After Haryana, Maharashtra has also sent a message of 'ek hain toh safe hain'. This has becomes a 'mahamantra for the country,” the prime minister said during his address at the BJP headquarters,



“Today, we have gathered here to celebrate another historic victory. In Maharashtra, development and good governance won today. In Maharashtra, truthful community justice won today,” the prime minister added.



“Today, negative politics and dynasty politics lost in Maharashtra,” he said in his address to BJP workers.



“People in Maharashtra have taught a lesson to, and punished those who fight elections in the name of Caste, religion, language and region,” he said.



Assembly elections 2024 results LIVE updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda during celebration of the party's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and in several bypolls, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI)

‘Country only wants development’: PM Modi

During his address, the prime minister thanked the workers of NDA in the state.

“I would also like to express my appreciation for Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar. All the recent results show that the country now only wants development. I bow down to the citizens of India,” Modi said.



“The land of legends like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Baba Ambedkar and Bal Thackeray has broken records this time. No party or no pre-poll alliance has been able to achieve a victory this big in the last 50 years,” he said.

“This result is a stamp on BJP's 'governance model'. BJP alone had a lot more seats than Congress and its alliance partners combined,” the prime minister said.



“Maharashtra is the 6th state which has voted for BJP in 3 consecutive elections. In Goa, Chattisgarh and Bihar - NDA has received the public mandate 3 times in a row,” PM Modi said.



“The mandate that people of Maharashtra have delivered today, will set an example for rest of the country,” he added.



‘BJP worker will work hard to take Jharkhand forward’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi also spoke on Jharkhand, where the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance retained power.

“I also bow down to the people of Jharkhand. We will now work with even more vigour for the development of the state. And every BJP worker will work hard to take the state forward,” he said.