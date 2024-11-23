Menu Explore
Maharashtra results shut shops of fake well-wishers of Constitution, says Amit Shah

ByHT News Desk
Nov 23, 2024 06:18 PM IST

In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly election, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis attacked Rahul Gandhi for carrying a red-coloured copy of the Constitution.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday thanked the people of Maharashtra for the "historic mandate" to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and attacked "fake well-wishers" of the Constitution.

Home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (ANI)
Home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (ANI)

Amit Shah, in a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said the Maharashtra assembly election results shut the shops of those who pretend to be the fake well-wishers of the Constitution.

"Jai Maharashtra. I bow down to the people of Maharashtra for this historic mandate. The holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Veer Savarkar, Maharashtra, by giving such a massive mandate to the Mahayuti alliance that places culture and nation first along with development, has shut down the shops of those who pretend to be the fake well-wishers of the Constitution with the help of confusion and lies. This victory is the victory of every Maharashtra resident," he wrote on X.

In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly election, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis attacked Rahul Gandhi for carrying a red-coloured copy of the Constitution.

Also read: BJP insulted Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi on Devendra Fadnavis' ‘red book’ remark

"My allegations made two days back against Rahul Gandhi have proved true about his inclination towards urban Naxals. He showed the red book and tried seeking help [politically] from urban Naxals and anarchists. He was either giving them some warning or seeking their help. Rahul Gandhi indulges in such drama regularly. Daily, he insults the Constitution in some or other way," he had said.

Condemning the remark, Gandhi had said that the BJP leader insulted BR Ambedkar.

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra polls

The BJP-led alliance has either won or is leading in 232 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress-led alliance is ahead in just 47 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attributed the victory to the party's development initiatives.

"Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher," he wrote on X.

"Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled," he added.

