Aizawl, Mizoram's main opposition Mizo National Front on Tuesday said that it would observe a state-wide total shutdown on October 29 to protest the adoption of the Forest Amendment Act , 2023 by the state government. Opposition MNF calls for total shutdown of Mizoram on Oct 29 to oppose FCAA

Those who oppose the FCAA allege that the Centre could take away lands of the indigenous people gradually as the new law exempted a 100-kilometer area along international borders and allows the government to undertake "strategic linear projects of national importance and concerning national security" without seeking forest clearance in such areas.

The opposition party decided to observe the shutdown at a meeting of its national executive, chaired by party president Zoramthanga, MNF media and publicity cell secretary Lallenmawia Jongte said.

The proposed complete shutdown will be organised across the state and an exemption may be given to Dampa assembly constituency due to the upcoming bypoll on November 11, he said.

Zoramthanga informed the meeting that his party was strongly opposed to the adoption of the forest law and called the ZPM government's decision "unfortunate".

He said that the MNF had earlier urged the state government to summon a special assembly session to review and withdraw its resolution adopting the FCAA but to no avail.

"The adoption of the FCAA hurts the sentiment of the Mizos and insults their martyrdom. We will strongly oppose it," the former chief minister said.

The Mizoram assembly during its monsoon session on August 27 adopted a resolution to extend the FCAA, 2023 to the state with effect from this year, which was a reversal from its earlier resolution adopted during the MNF rule.

The adoption of the law was opposed by several parties and various civil society organisations calling it a threat to the state and the Mizo community.

The parties and NGOs had also urged the ZPM government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma to repeal the resolution endorsing the law.

Joint Civil Society Mizoram , a coalition of several organisations, had on September 11 staged a demonstration in Aizawl to express opposition to the adoption of the FCAA.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.