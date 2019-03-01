Opposition questions timing of PM Modi’s mega interaction with BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with party workers left many opposition parties angry, with leaders saying it was badly timed given the stand-off with Pakistan following an air strike by India on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp and a subsequent incursion by Pakistani jets that was repulsed.

An Indian pilot was also captured, although later on Thursday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said the pilot will be released as a a goodwill gesture. Opposition parties said that, given this, the PM has “misplaced priorities” and is “desperate” only for getting re-elected.

The Congress accused BJP leaders of politicising the bravery of the armed forces, while referring to former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa’s comment that India’s “pre-emptive strike” in Pakistan will help his party win over 22 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state.

“Glaring case of misplaced priorities! 132 Cr Indians pray for safe & immediate return of India’s brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election. Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today. Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record!” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also hit out at the BJP. Yadav said, “Today, when the entire country is rising above politics and standing as one, the BJP is busy making a record of contacting maximum number of booth workers.”

Mayawati said, “At a time when the country is facing hostility and country needs firm leadership, instead of concentrating on the matter of national security, the PM is trying to serve political interest by addressing BJP workers.”

A BJP leader, who refused to be named, said the PM already gave the message that the country should move forward.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 01:27 IST