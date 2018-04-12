Option to impeach CJI Dipak Misra still open, says Congress

The Congress said Thursday the option of moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra were still open.

“We are very concerned about what is happening (in the SC). The issues, which were raised by four SC Judges, have not been addressed yet. The option (impeachment) which is available to us is still open,” senior party leader and noted lawyer Kapil Sibal said.

He was asked whether the Congress would move an impeachment against the CJI.

Asked why the motion was not moved during the just-ended budget session of Parliament, he said “Nothing has come in the way. This is not instant coffee. We are dealing with an institution. It will be a sad thing if the opposition parties have to take the step. And we have to take the step with a very heavy heart but that does not mean that option is foreclosed. This is a very serious matter.”

During the session, Congress had initiated a drive collecting more than 50 signatures of Rajya Sabha members in a bid to table the motion but there were reservations from parties like the Trinamool Congress. The Congress kept the move on hold saying it wanted to get as much support as possible from other parties.