India’s current organ donation rate continues to be abysmal, at 0.81 per million, as compared to better faring countries such as Spain where the number stands around 52, according to people familiar with the matter. Organ donation rate very low despite 18k transplants last year

The organ donation rate, which is the number of deceased donations per million population, is based on figures reported by Indian states and Union territories and compiled by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

“It is still low when you compare with countries like Spain but the numbers are gradually picking up. Government is working to ensure there is adequate awareness towards deceased organ donation among masses, and it has started showing results,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

While addressing the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day last month, Union health minister, JP Nadda, said, “Despite the urgent need there remains a significant gap between the number of patients waiting for transplants and the number of available donors. This gap is not due to lack of willingness but often due to lack of awareness and hesitation rooted in the myths and misconceptions.”

“India achieved a remarkable milestone of performing over 18,900 organ transplants in 2024, the highest ever recorded in a single year, a significant leap from fewer than 5,000 transplants in 2013,” he added.

As per government data released last month, 63,000 individuals currently need kidney transplants, and around 22,000 liver transplants in India, while the donation rate remains under 1% relative to population.

“Health being a state subject, it is the responsibility of the States/UTs to ensure that registered hospitals comply with the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994. THOTA 1994 provides for appointment of State Appropriate Authority (SAA) by the respective State Governments, for the purposes of this Act. SAA is empowered under the Act to investigate any complaint of breach of any of the provisions of this Act or any of the rules made thereunder and take appropriate action,” said the health ministry in a recent written reply in Parliament.

The Government works closely with the state governments, to ensure implementation of the provisions of THOTA 1994.

Among the steps taken by the government to curb illegal organ transplants include setting up of National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO)— a national apex level organiwation for establishing a network for procurement and distribution of organs and tissues and to maintain a national registry for surveillance of organ donation and transplantation in the country. Key priorities of NOTTO, which now has over 330,000 registered donors, are upgrading infrastructure, improving coordination and service delivery, and building skilled manpower through ongoing training.

“NOTTO along with Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (ROTTOs), State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTOs) organise awareness programs across the country to disseminate information about provisions of THOTA 1994, so that people are cognizant towards the government recognized processes of organ donation permitted by the law, along with the illegality and repercussions associated with indulgence in organ trafficking, in order to make it easy for them to comply with the provisions of law,” read the reply.

All states need to constitute an advisory committee as per provisions of the THOTA 1994 to aid and advise the appropriate authority in discharging its functions of controlling illegal organ transplant activities.

“India has made significant progress in the field of organ and tissue transplantation, with increasing public awareness and improved infrastructure. However, the demand for organs far exceeds the availability, and thousands of patients continue to wait for life-saving transplants. The Government, through NOTTO, remains committed to strengthening the organ donation ecosystem in the country,” said the health ministry in an earlier statement.