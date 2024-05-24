 Our Agnipath remarks criticism of policy not of forces, within model code: Cong on EC letter | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Our Agnipath remarks criticism of policy not of forces, within model code: Cong on EC letter

PTI |
May 24, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Our Agnipath remarks criticism of policy not of forces, within model code: Cong on EC letter

New Delhi, Days after the Election Commission asked the Congress not to "politicise" the armed forces, the party Friday said its criticism of the Agnipath military recruitment scheme was within the Model Code of Conduct, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "taking the support" of the poll watchdog.

Our Agnipath remarks criticism of policy not of forces, within model code: Cong on EC letter
Our Agnipath remarks criticism of policy not of forces, within model code: Cong on EC letter

Congress' ex-Servicemen Department chief Col Rohit Chaudhry said the model code states that the "criticism of other political parties when made shall be confined to their policies, programmes, past records and work".

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The armed forces are doing a great job in protecting the country, and the Congress was only talking about the policy of the government when it made statements on the Agnipath scheme, Chaudhry told a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

He said the Modi government has weakened the army by introducing the Agnipath scheme. "We are challenging the scheme which is not in the interest of the country, the army and the soldiers."

Chaudhry said the Election Commission has written to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that the party's star campaigners should not talk about the operational matters of the defense forces.

"Whenever Modiji gets into trouble, he looks for some support. Earlier, he used to hide behind the defence forces. Now he is taking the support of the Election Commission," the Congress leader said. "If our government is formed, the Agnipath scheme will be scrapped."

This scheme has created discrimination in the Army and is also weakening the security of the country, Chaudhry alleged.

The EC has asked the party not to politicise defence forces and make potentially divisive statements regarding the socioeconomic composition of the armed forces.

The Commission was referring to remarks made by top Congress leaders on the Agnipath scheme.

The government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme in June 2022 for short-term induction of personnel with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services. It provides for recruiting youngsters between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Our Agnipath remarks criticism of policy not of forces, within model code: Cong on EC letter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On