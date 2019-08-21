Our focus is on requirement-based skill training: Mahendra Nath Pandey

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:22 IST

The Centre plans to make skill development more effective by focusing on the varied skills required for the creation of jobs in different regions of the country. Mahendra Nath Pandey, the Union skill development minister, spoke to Amandeep Shukla, about his ministry’s plans in this regard, the role Industrial Training Institutes (IITs) can play in it and the emergence of areas likes artificial intelligence. Edited excerpts:

What are your priorities as the minister in charge of a crucial ministry?

We want to make skill development more effective and take it to the zonal level… We are focusing on providing skills that are in line with the requirements for a particular region. For instance, if you provide skills related to agriculture in a place that attracts tourists, it will not yield any results. Skills related to hospitality would be needed there.

Similarly, we are keen on more field visits by our officers to get feedback. In addition, we want to modernise IITs. We have 33 ITIs with big campuses and excellent machinery. But the number of people getting trained there is comparatively less. There can be a better utilisation of resources. Modernisation is another focus area.

What would the modernisation entail?

Along with traditional skills, we also need to see what are the contemporary trends and needs and how we can move with the times. The hospitality sector has grown and there are new requirements to cater to it. In the field of plumbing, there have been new technologies. New areas like artificial intelligence, too, have emerged. We are assessing how we can provide skills required for the new technologies.

How do plan to enhance skill development to deal with the issues like unemployment and job creation?

We have formed a team to look into these issues. The work has begun. There is a need to provide skills for contemporary needs and those of the future. There is also a need to acknowledge those who have skills but do not have degrees.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana [skill development initiative] was introduced for a period between 2016 to 2020. Now we are in 2019-20 financial year. We want to make this scheme better now based on the experience over the last four years. I have directed officials to work to make the scheme more attractive and effective.

How satisfied are you with the involvement of industry in promotion of skill development?

There has been the participation of industry. And this is the focus of our sectoral councils as well. However, there still is a need for greater participation of industry, which knows which skills have a greater chance of securing employment. We are working to increase their involvement. I have held meetings over this.

Do you have any skill development plans for Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Constitution’s Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories?

I have directed the ministry officials in this regard. Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions have different characters and skill development plans would be devised accordingly and also on the basis of the job opportunities that exist in these areas. We are putting in place specific plans for Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. We want to bring a plan soon.

