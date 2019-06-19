Our members will work as a team in the House: Adhir Chowdhury, Congress leader

The newly appointed leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke to Saubhadra Chatterji about his plans and challenges. Edited excerpts:

What was your first reaction when you heard that you would be the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha?

Well, I never thought that I will get this post or someone will think me to be fit for this post, so when I was offered this position, I was gobsmacked. I am aware of the magnitude of this responsibility... So, I initially got a bit scared too. I feel extremely lucky that I have been chosen for this post and at the same time feel grateful that my leadership has entrusted me with this responsibility.

The party has given me a responsibility and my top priority is to prove myself worthy of it in my limited capability.

When did you first get to know about your new appointment?

This morning, UPA [United Progressive Alliance] chairperson Sonia Gandhi called me at her residence at 10, Janpath. There, I was told that I have to do this job. Later in Parliament, I was sitting in my usual seat but she called me and asked me to sit on the seat designated for the leader of the Opposition.

Have you made any plan how you will perform your duty?

Look, I will not do anything alone...Yes, I may have to act impromptu on some occasions. But I have my leaders with me; I have Rahul ji and madam Sonia Gandhi there to guide me. We are a team of Congress MPs. There is a chief whip; there is a deputy leader. This is not an individual game but a team game...We will act as a united team.

What is your message to the people of West Bengal?

The Congress has considered me...[for] this mammoth task. As a representative of West Bengal, as a common man from that state, I seek the blessings of the people of Bengal so that I can perform my task.

You had been vehemently opposed to the Trinamool. But now, you have to seek their support to tackle the BJP in the House.

There is no problem. And remember that the leader of the party is not always involved in floor coordination. It is done by the entire party. We will do it together. There is no denying that we all need each other in Parliament. Trinamool also needs to think about coordinating with us.

